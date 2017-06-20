Deca-core Ulefone Gemini Pro for $239.99 on Aliexpress Official Store

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Deca-core dual-camera device Ulefone Gemini Pro has been one of the top picks on Aliexpress Tech Discovery channel for this week while Ulefone official store offers it for the historic low price of $239.99 with $40 worth of accessories as gifts.

Stuffed in a CNC processed metal unibody, Ulefone Gemini features the only deca-core SoC for now, the 2.6GHz Helio X27. It boasts above-level photography experience with Sony IMX258 dual 13MP rear camera, dual-tone quad-LED flash, while the 13MP front camera is also equipped with softlight LED. Other specs of Ulefone Gemini Pro include 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage with 256GB expandability, 5.5″ Sharp FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, 3680mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1. The gift bag contains a metal phone stand, a tempered glass, and a leather case.

The delivery of Ulefone Gemini Pro is now normal, so Ulefone official store will fulfill orders without delay. The promotion will last until next Tuesday, June 27th. You can find it here. Below, you can watch the official 3D introduction video from the company.

