Elephone P8 will feature a multi-functional home button with six functions

One of the big debates among smartphone users and designers is whether the home button on a device should be virtual or hardware. Apple has gone with the hardware home button since the 1st iPhone but -as rumors say- will drop it in the upcoming iPhone 8 in favor of an on-screen button. On the other hand, Elephone will stick with the hardware button and for a good reason.

Besides the fact that a hardware button allows for more screen estate available to the user due to the lack of on-screen navigation bar, it is also used for multiple purposes. So, what will Elephone P8 bring along with its hardware home button? Its button will be capable of performing six different functions:

1. Tap: Back key

2. Double Tap: Home key

3.Long press: Recent tasks

4.Navigation Bar

5.Shortcut settings

6.Double press: Shortcut key

Also, if you like the virtual navigation bar better, you can always activate the on-screen keys. This is the third advantage of a hardware button: If you don’t like it, you can always ignore it. In the video below, you can see the mentioned above functions.

