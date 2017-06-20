JD Anniversary Sale Hits $17.6B in Transaction Volume

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

JD.com currently concluded its “6.18” anniversary sale and during the first 18 days of the sale, which started on June 1, the online store reached a milestone record of $17.6 billion in transaction volume, a record for the company and an increase of over 50% over last year’s numbers during the same period.

The website’s “6.18” anniversary event has become one of the most-awaited consumer sale events of the year in China. The company spread outs its sales for different categories throughout the days of the event to make it less stressful for customers then putting all categories on sale on June 18 for everyone.

This year, the company’s female-targeted products saw a rise in sales, which include its fashion, luxury, and maternal categories. The number of new female customers also rose to almost double the amount compared to the same period last year.

This year also saw several companies conduct their own promotions on JD.com coinciding with the anniversary event to entice customers even more.

