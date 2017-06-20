Leagoo M5 Edge Global Presale: Pay $9.99 to purchase LEAGOO M5 Edge now!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo M5 Edge has eventually gone on presale and the company starts really strong with great offers for those who choose to buy it during the presale period. The presale campaign includes a $20 off from the official price, a chance to get it for $9.99 and 2 gifts included in the package.

1. you now can purchase LEAGOO M5 Edge at only $79.99 to save $20

2. You have chance to get LEAGOO M5 Edge with paying only $9.99

3. Free Gifts: 1 x Leagoo official silicon case and 1 x Leagoo official handsfree

LEAGOO M5 Edge Xiaomi 4A Display 5.0 inch,1280x720P, On-cell 80% screen-to-body ratio, 2mm narrow bezel, edge-less design 5.0 inch,1280x720P CPU Quad-core LTE 1.3Ghz Quad-core LTE 1.3Ghz RAM 2GB 2GB ROM 16GB 16GB Rear Camera 13.0MP, f/2.0 13.0MP, f/2.2 Front Camera 8.0MP, f/2.4, 78°wide angle 5.0MP Fingerprint ID Yes No Dual SIM Dual Standby Support Support CNC Metal Frame Yes No Removable Back Cover Yes No Body Size 140 x 68.3 x 8.5mm 139.5 x 7.04 x 8.5mm Price $79.99 (free silicon case in the box) $94.99

LEAGOO M5 Edge highlights

LEAGOO M5 Edge is created with Bezel-less design, for excellent visual performance, its 2.5D glass is a bit thicker than regular screen glass, with up to 80% screen-body-ratio screen and 1.5mm ultra thin bezel so it can bring edge-less display effect to your eyes.

2mm ultra thin bezel

80% screen-to-body ratio

5.0 inch IPS

1280x720p resolution

1000:1 ratio

In addition, it features on-cell display technology that reduces the distance between screen touch panel for maximum sunlight legibility and contrast. Besides, the On-cell screen has much faster reaction to your touch.

On-cell Technology

45% Thoroughness Improvement

30% Reaction Improvement

178 View Angle

The dark is no match for M5 Edge’s camera. The bright F2.0 lens lets in more light when there’s not enough around. So what you see is what you’ll get in the shot.

13.0MP

F2.0 Lens

4P lens

75 degrees view angle

The curves on the edge of Leagoo M5 Edge are so precisely finished to bring absolute smoothness, while nothing abrupt will be left.

The beautiful metal frame of the device is the result of aluminum alloy construction and enhanced sandblasting, taking over 120 steps and more than 180 hours craft. The metal frame matches perfectly with the integrated three-piece metallic body through advanced CNC fabrication, along with two delicate antenna lines.

CNC & Nano Injection Technology

120 Steps and 180 Hours Craft

Metal Frame

M5 Edge could be world’s smallest 5.0 inch smartphone, as the body size of M5 Edge is similar to iPhone 7 (4.7″).It can provide excellent one-hand operating experience. Below, you can watch the official unboxing and hands-on video from Leagoo.

