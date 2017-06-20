blackview giveaway

Leagoo M5 Edge Global Presale: Pay $9.99 to purchase LEAGOO M5 Edge now!

Leagoo M5 Edge has eventually gone on presale and the company starts really strong with great offers for those who choose to buy it during the presale period. The presale campaign includes a $20 off from the official price, a chance to get it for $9.99 and 2 gifts included in the package.

 

LEAGOO M5 Edge Presale Campaign (Link)

1. you now can purchase LEAGOO M5 Edge at only $79.99 to save $20
2. You have chance to get LEAGOO M5 Edge with paying only $9.99
3. Free Gifts: 1 x Leagoo official silicon case and  1 x Leagoo official handsfree

 
 

LEAGOO M5 Edge

Xiaomi 4A

Display

5.0 inch,1280x720P,

On-cell

80% screen-to-body ratio,

2mm narrow bezel,

edge-less design

5.0 inch,1280x720P

CPU

Quad-core LTE 1.3Ghz

Quad-core LTE 1.3Ghz

RAM

2GB

2GB

ROM

16GB

16GB

Rear Camera

13.0MP, f/2.0

13.0MP, f/2.2

Front Camera

8.0MP, f/2.4, 78°wide angle

5.0MP

Fingerprint ID

Yes

No

Dual SIM Dual Standby

Support

Support

CNC Metal Frame

Yes

No

Removable Back Cover

Yes

No

Body Size

140 x 68.3 x 8.5mm

139.5 x 7.04 x 8.5mm

Price

$79.99 (free silicon case in the box)

$94.99

 

LEAGOO M5 Edge highlights

Leagoo M5 Edge

LEAGOO M5 Edge is created with Bezel-less design, for excellent visual performance, its 2.5D glass is a bit thicker than regular screen glass, with up to 80% screen-body-ratio screen and 1.5mm ultra thin bezel so it can bring edge-less display effect to your eyes.

  • 2mm ultra thin bezel
  • 80% screen-to-body ratio
  • 5.0 inch IPS
  • 1280x720p resolution
  • 1000:1 ratio

 

Leagoo M5 Edge

In addition, it features on-cell display technology that reduces the distance between screen touch panel for maximum sunlight legibility and contrast. Besides, the On-cell screen has much faster reaction to your touch.

  • On-cell Technology
  • 45% Thoroughness Improvement
  • 30% Reaction Improvement
  • 178 View Angle

 

Leagoo M5 Edge

The dark is no match for M5 Edge’s camera. The bright F2.0 lens lets in more light when there’s not enough around. So what you see is what you’ll get in the shot.

13.0MP
F2.0 Lens
4P lens
75 degrees view angle

 

Leagoo M5 Edge

The curves on the edge of Leagoo M5 Edge are so precisely finished to bring absolute smoothness, while nothing abrupt will be left.

 

Leagoo M5 Edge

The beautiful metal frame of the device is the result of aluminum alloy construction and enhanced sandblasting, taking over 120 steps and more than 180 hours craft. The metal frame matches perfectly with the integrated three-piece metallic body through advanced CNC fabrication, along with two delicate antenna lines.

  • CNC & Nano Injection Technology
  • 120 Steps and 180 Hours Craft
  • Metal Frame

Leagoo M5 Edge

M5 Edge could be world’s smallest 5.0 inch smartphone, as the body size of M5 Edge is similar to iPhone 7 (4.7″).It can provide excellent one-hand operating experience. Below, you can watch the official unboxing and hands-on video from Leagoo.

