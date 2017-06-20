No.1 F3 all-year battery smartwatch is coming soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

About six months ago, No.1, the well known smartwatch manufacturer from China, introduced No.1 F2. The F2 was the first wearable that could run a full year without te need of recharging. Being used to seeing new models from No.1 quite often, we were expecting the next-gen of the F2 and it finally is close to hitting the market soon. So, meet the No.1 F3, the superseder of F2.

The No.1 F3 is improved in key sectors and manages to retain the all-year battery life of its predecessor. The main department that is much improved, is the design. Doing away with the dull and conservative design of the previous model, the F3 features a new style with 4 colors available. Also, it still is IP68 certified and sports Bluetooth 4.0. It has two-colored straps and is a great complement to your sport style. Lastly, there is a rotating dial function. You can see it in action in the video below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: