The Vkworld Mix+ Will Feature Bezel-less 5.5-inch Display and Mirror Glass Back

It’s been around a month since the Vkworld Mix+ was announced and with its expected release coming in only a few weeks, more information on what the company is dubbing the “world’s cheapest bezel-less smartphone” has been released.

First off, the Vkworld Mix+ will be available in two color variants – Gun Metal Grey and Sapphire Blue – which will feature in both the device’s front and back covers. Additionally, the back cover of the Mix+ was previously announced to be made of normal glass but it looks like it will feature mirror glass instead.

As for its display, the Vkworld Mix+ will feature a 5.5-inch screen which will be surrounded by bezels measuring only 0.8mm thin, giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 88%. The display will also feature on-cell technology, HDR technology, a 94% NTSC color gamut, and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Vkworld Mix+ is expected for release sometime this or next month so more leaks and information are undoubtedly on the way.

