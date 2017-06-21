Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP Camera Flash Sale on GearBest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you’re looking to buy your first smart IP camera or add more to your current inventory then GearBest is currently running a flash sale for the Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP Camera.

The flash sale, which will run for the next four days or so, brings the price down of the Mijia 1080p Smart IP Camera by 31% to only $32.99.

The Mijia 1080p Smart IP Camera is capable of taking full HD 1080p resolution videos and images with its 130-degree wide-angle field-of-view. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and comes with a built-in mic and speaker for two-way intercom support.

The camera also features night vision, IR up to 10 meters, motion detection up to 15 meters, partition hierarchical detection, WDR and BSI technology, smart recognition, auto-sleep functionality, and support for NAS cloud storage.

Stocks of the smart IP camera is limited though so those who are interested in availing of the flash sale should secure their units as soon as possible.

