OUKITEL K6000 Plus Mid-Year Sale at AliExpress

AliExpress is currently holding a mid-year gadget sale that offers up a whole lot of smartphones, tablets, and accessories at amazing discounts. And one of the items included in the mid-year sale is the K6000 Plus from OUKITEL.

As a review, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a large 6080mAh battery, a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a dual rear camera system that consists of a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The mid-year sale brings the price of the OUKITEL K6000 Plus down to only $163.99 from its original price of $199.99. The AliExpress mid-year sale only runs until June 24, 2017, so those interested in availing of the K6000 Plus deal should secure their units as soon as possible.

