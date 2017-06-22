The Banggood Semi-Annual Sale Is Almost Over

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There’s only a little over a week left until the Banggood Semi-Annual sale bids its farewell so those who still haven’t gotten a chance to check out all the great deals featured in the sale should definitely check it out.

The sale, which ends on June 30, 2017, features epic deals on tablets and smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Chuwi, and DOOGEE. There are also gadgets from a myriad of manufacturers up for grabs including power banks, smart bands, earphones, and more.

There are also great deals on TV boxes, computer peripherals, and gadget accessories of all sorts such as cases or cables. The discounts during the sale can range from as low as 11% to as high as 79% or more, so no one should miss the opportunity to at least browse through the store’s plethora of deals.

RELATED: No1 G8 smartwatch goes on presale on Banggood, only $33.99

As previously mentioned, the Banggood Semi-Annual Sale will run until June 30, 2017, so interested customers should start shopping now.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: