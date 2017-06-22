Chuwi Gives SurBook Indiegogo Campaign Backers Small Gift

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Chuwi SurBook Indiegogo campaign is slowly drawing closer to the $600,000 mark, the campaign goal was $30,000, and the company has decided to give all its backers an additional gift if the campaign reaches that mark.

According to the announcement by the company, if the campaign breaks the $600,000 threshold, all backers will receive a tempered glass screen protector along with the rest of the rewards they’ll receive with the backer tier they purchased.

There’s currently still 12 days left in the campaign so it’s incredibly likely that it’ll reach the $600,000 mark. There are also currently three backer tiers available for interested customers to purchase – a $299 tier, a $349 tier, and a $399 tier.

The $299 tier includes the 64GB variant of the Chuwi SurBook, the $349 tier includes the same SurBook variant but comes with a keyboard and stylus as well, and the $399 tier comes with the 128GB variant of the SurBook as well as a keyboard and stylus.

As previously mentioned, there are only 12 days left in the campaign so those interested in grabbing themselves a SurBook and help the campaign reach the $600,000 mark should secure their backer tier soon.

