Elephone S8 Gold Edition Spotted, Real Pictures Released

The Elephone S8 is very close to being launched, if the June launch date listed on the company’s website is to be believed, and today, a new version of the upcoming smartphone has been spotted online.

Apart from the previously announced black and blue versions of the S8, it looks like there will also be a gold edition of the device, according to pictures that have been released online. Looking at the new pictures, the gold version of the Elephone S8 keeps the same incredibly shiny look of the black and blue variants.

The pictures also give us a good look at the new phone including its 6-inch 2K resolution bezel-less display, its 21-megapixel rear camera, its 8-megapixel front-facing camera which is found on the bottom right of the device, and the bottom of the device which features its speaker ports as well as its USB Type-C port.

The Elephone S8 is expected to launch sometime this month and will also feature a MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

