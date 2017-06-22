Elephone S8 Gold Edition Video Released

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yesterday, Elephone showed off the gold edition of its latest S8 smartphone in a set of pictures. And today, in response to the fanfare the reveal of the gold edition received, the company is showing off the gold edition once again in a new video.

The short 10-second video showcases the gold edition’s curved glass back cover. Looking at the video, the glass back cover of the S8’s gold edition is incredibly shiny and looks really flashy. The curve of the glass back is also really impressive.

Apart from its curved glass back, the Elephone S8 also features a 6.0-inch 2K resolution display, a 21-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

With this much exposure of its new phone, it makes one wonder just how close the Elephone S8 is from being finally released.

