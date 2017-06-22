Maza Alpha Unboxing Video Released

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the wake of the pre-sale of the Maze Alpha, the company has published an unboxing video of the new smartphone, showing off the device as well as the accessories that will come with it when it ships next month.

The video shows off the device’s bezel-less design similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix as well as the device’s included accessories such as the USB Type-C cable, the fast-charging adapter, the SIM card tray pin, the warranty and manuals, and the tempered glass screen protector.

As for the Alpha itself, it features a 6-inch full HD 1080p display, a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4000mAh battery.

The Maze Alpha is currently available for pre-sale over at GearBest for only $179.99. According to the product listing, it will ship on July 10, 2017. Interested customers can head over to the listing here.

(source)

