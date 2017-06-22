The OUKITEL K10000 Pro Manufacturing Video Published, GearBest Flash Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OUKITEL K10000 Pro has been out for several weeks now and the company has now published a video featuring the factory manufacturing process of the new device.

The video shows off some of the steps the device goes through in the process of its manufacturing including quality control tests for each of the device’s sub-assemblies, soldering the side keys, pasting of the water-proof conductive sponge label, pasting of the auxiliary materials such as the insulating Mylar and the heat spreader, and a whole lot more.

The video reveals just how many steps a smartphone goes through before it reaches its final form that consumers see and use. And in the case of the K10000 Pro, even the packaging consists of multiple parts including the smartphone itself, the charger case, the USB cable and OTG cable box, and the gift box.

The gift box then contains a leather case, an alcohol prep pad, a SIM card pin, an OTG cable, a charger, a USB cable, a silicone case, a warranty card, a user manual, and a tempered glass screen protector.

RELATED: Oukitel K10000 Pro gets unboxing and hands-on video, flash sale at $170.11 (video)

Additionally, online retailer GearBest is currently running a flash sale for the K10000 Pro bringing its price down to only $179.99. It must be noted though that the aforementioned gift box will only be included in the K10000 Pro package until the end of the month so interested buyers should secure their unit, and their gift box, now. Go to the product page here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: