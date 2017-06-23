Elephone S8 Blue Variant Showcased in New Pictures

During the past few days, we’ve been given both pictures and a short video of the upcoming Elephone S8’s gold variant. And today, the company has decided to showcase yet another variant of the upcoming device, namely its blue edition.

The blue edition keeps the same shiny curved glass back of the gold edition but in a nice deep shade of blue. As we’ve seen before the rear of the Elephone S8 also features its rear main camera coupled with a dual-tone, dual LED flash.

Additionally, the company revealed that the Elephone S8 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio X27 processor, contradicting previous rumors that it will feature the older Helio X20. The Elephone S8 is also expected to come in a black variant so we might see that showcased by the company next.

The Elephone S8 is said to be launching sometime in August.

