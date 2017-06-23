OUKITEL U22 Gaming Performance Showcased in New Video, Pre-Sale Starts on June 22

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OUKITEL is expected to release its quad camera-toting U22 entry-level smartphone. And today, the company showed off the gaming capabilities of its latest device in a new video.

The video showed the U22 running both King of Fighters 97 Online as well as Clash of Clans, two MMOGs (massively multiplayer online games) that are supposedly very CPU intensive. The U22 was able to run both titles pretty well, owing to its MEdiaTek MT6580A quad-core processor.

The rest of the U22’s specifications include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, support for expandable storage up to 32GB via microSD, a 5.5-inch 720p display, and a 2500mAh battery. It also supports multiple 3G bands include 900, 1900, and 2100.

The OUKITEL U22 will begin pre-sale on June 26, 2017, at several online retailers with select ones holding coinciding flash sales for the device.

