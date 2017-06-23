Ulefone T1 Mid-Range Smartphone Announced, Powered by Helio P25

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It’s only been around a month since Ulefone launched its Gemini Pro flagship smartphone and the company has already announced another device in the T1 mid-range smartphone.

The Ulefone T1 is powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio P25 processor, clocked at 2.6GHz. The processor is coupled with a whopping 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The T1 is also designed to be a global smartphone with support for 25 frequency bands under of 5 telecom types. It also supports 11 4G LTE bands (B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B19/B20) for FDD-LTE, four bands (B38/B39/B40/B41) for TDD-LTE, and LTE CAT6.

No other information has been revealed about the Ulefone T1 was announced, including its price and release date, but we should hear more about the device soon.

