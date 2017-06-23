Xiaomi to Launch the Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 in Hong Kong and Taiwan Next Week

Xiaomi has been slowly launching its latest Mi 6 flagship in different territories since the company initially released the device last April. And the two latest countries that will be getting the new flagship, along with the recently releasd Mi Max 2, are Hong and Taiwan.

Xiaomi has set up launch event pages on the official Xiaomi website for each of the countries. According to the pages, the Mi 6 and Mi Max will be launched in Hong Kong on June 26, 2017, while the Taiwan launch is set for June 27, 2017.

As previously mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s latest flagship smartphone. It features a 5.15-inch full HD 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

As for the new Mi Max 2 phablet, it features a large 6.44-inch full HD 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The launch pages didn’t mention price for either of the devices for either of the countries but that information should be revealed when the devices launch in the two countries next week.

