Blackview BV7000 Pro gets upgraded to Android 7.0

Who said that Chinese manufacturers, even the small ones, don’t update their devices to the newest Android versions? Today, it’s Blackview’s turn to update the BV7000 Pro to Android 7.0. Blackview BV7000 Pro is designated as “world’s thinnest business rugged smartphone” and looking at the numbers the thickness is indeed solid 12.6mm. At the same time, it has excellent characteristics for protection from water, shocks and other influences. To learn more about the update process and what the update brings, visit the Blackview forum here.

On the other hand, if you are more of a YouTube type, the company has also uploaded a tutorial video that takes you through the process step by step. You can watch it below.

What’s more, Blackview has released yet another brutal durability test on the BV7000 Pro. Will the smartphone get it through undamaged under the influence of a gas-burned flame? What will happen to the protective bumper?

Besides its impressive protective properties, the BV7000 Pro features excellent tech specs: 5″ FullHD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3, MT6750T SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the battery has 3500mAh capacity with fast charge support. You can get it now for just 174.99$ on Aliexpress.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: