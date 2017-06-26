blackview giveaway

Blackview BV8000 Pro goes through 30-meter drop test and survives (video)

by Dimitris Economou ago 0

Drop tests have become a gold standard when it comes to rugged devices and we have seen a lot of them before. Phones dropped from waist height, shoulder height, 3/5/15 meters are used in order to determine whether the device will survive or not.

Blackview BV8000 Pro

Well, it seems that’s not enough for Blackview BV8000 Pro, so the company decided to do a more extreme drop test to show what a real rugged phone is. In the video below you will see the Blackview BV8000 Pro survive a couple of drops before being attached to a drone flying 30 meters high and dropped.

 

The drop test video comes after a fire and water test that the device went through a couple of weeks ago.

Blackview BV8000 Pro is the world’s best equipped rugged phone right now. That includes a powerful and efficient Mediatek MT6757 CPU, 6GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also a 16MP Samsung rear camera with PDAF and is fueled by a large 4180mAh battery with 9V2A fast charging.

You can find it on Aliexpress for a special price of $249.99, For more details, visit the Blackview official website.

