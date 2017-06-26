Blackview BV8000 Pro goes through 30-meter drop test and survives (video)

Drop tests have become a gold standard when it comes to rugged devices and we have seen a lot of them before. Phones dropped from waist height, shoulder height, 3/5/15 meters are used in order to determine whether the device will survive or not.

Well, it seems that’s not enough for Blackview BV8000 Pro, so the company decided to do a more extreme drop test to show what a real rugged phone is. In the video below you will see the Blackview BV8000 Pro survive a couple of drops before being attached to a drone flying 30 meters high and dropped.

The drop test video comes after a fire and water test that the device went through a couple of weeks ago.

Blackview BV8000 Pro is the world’s best equipped rugged phone right now. That includes a powerful and efficient Mediatek MT6757 CPU, 6GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also a 16MP Samsung rear camera with PDAF and is fueled by a large 4180mAh battery with 9V2A fast charging.

You can find it on Aliexpress for a special price of $249.99, For more details, visit the Blackview official website.

