Leagoo T5 will feature Sony 13MP/OV 5MP rear dual camera and OV 13MP front camera sensors

Leagoo T5 is the latest high-end model from the company this year and of course, it will feature a dual camera on the back, as do most of the latest flagships from most manufacturers. The sensors used for the main camera is a Sony 13.0MP and OV 5MP while on the front there is an OV 13MP front camera.

Leagoo T5 camera highlights

The 13MP Sony sensor on the rear camera together with the 5MP OV sensor sub camera helps the device capture tiny details with extreme detail. With a wide f/2.0 aperture and a customized 1/3.06″ sensor, wonderful moments could be captured as clear as in real life even in a low-light environment.

Thanks to Portrait Mode, Leagoo T5 brings SLR-like bokeh effect where the foreground object is more clear than ever before, even eyelashes could be seen. It benefits from the special 52mm portrait camera that was chosen. Equipped with the latest Dual-Cam scheme, Binocular Stereo Vision, and Depth Learning Algorithm, Leagoo T5 enables you to shoot the most stunning photos.

Adopting an OV 13MP sensor, the front camera could be used to focus on selfie subject, combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function. All that, contribute to beautiful selfies. You can subscribe here to get a $50 coupon and free gifts when the presale starts.

Leagoo T5 main specs

Display: 5.5″ FHD

Main camera : 13MP + 5MP

Front camera: 13MP

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

CPU: 1.8GHz 8-core 4G chipset

Battery: 3000mAh

Thickness: 7.9mm

Retail Price: Under $200

Launch Date: July

Always be the first to know. Follow us: