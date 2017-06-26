OPPO R11 Plus Coming Out in China on June 30

OPPO’s R11 Plus, which the company announced a few weeks ago, is finally releasing this week in China on Friday, June 30, with a price tag of 3,699 Yuan (around $540).

The R11 Plus will be initially only be available in China but will likely release in other markets as well later this year. Its smaller sibling, the R11 has already released in China and is set to release in other markets in the next few weeks.

The R11 Plus features a large 6-inch full HD 1080p AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and expandable storage support via microSD.

It is also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 20-megapixel and a 16-megeapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, and a non-removable 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s VOOC Flash Charging.

The R11 Plus supports 4G LTE connectivity, hybrid dual SIM dual standby support, and will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OPPO’s ColorOS 3.1 on top out of the box.

As previously mentioned, the OPPO R11 Plus will be available in China this Friday, June 30, for only 3,699 Yuan via OPPO’s online store or through the company’s many retails stores.

(source | via)

