Oxygen OS Update 4.5.2 for OnePlus 5 Now Available

OnePlus has begun rolling out the very first update for the OnePlus 5’s operating system, Oxygen OS Update 4.5.2.

The software update brings with it a slew of stability improvements to the system, network, and Bluetooth capabilities of the phone as well as optimizations for its camera and compatibility with third-party apps. The update also introduces fixes for several app installation and system update failure issues.

Oxygen OS Update 4.5.2 is now available via OTA although it may take some time before it gets rolled out to all compatible devices. The update is sized at 36MB.

The OnePlus 5 is available with Android 7.1.1 out of the box is set to release in several territories, including North America and Europe, today.

(source | via)

