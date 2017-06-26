Quad-Camera Oukitel U22 starts presale at an amazingly low $69.99 price

Oukitel is officially starting the global presale of its first quad-camera smartphone and it’s doing it at a stunning, low price. What’s more important, is the fact that the Oukitel U22 supports many network bands and can be used in most European and American countries.

As the first quad-camera smartphone, the most important feature for U22 is the dual-lens camera both on the front and back. Besides the quality sensors, software optimization is playing its role in photo quality. U22 has got a 13MP plus 2MP sensors on the back and 8MP/2MP sensors on the front. In software department, Oukitel has been optimizing the camera app since the project started. Below you can watch the camera use of Oukitel U22.

The video displays the different modes present in the app: auto focus, SLR, video recording, and mono modes. The auto focus mode shoots the whole scene, while the SLR mode focuses on the main object and blurs the background. Mono mode shoots in B&W.

Besides the camera department, Oukitel U22’s specs are quite decent as well. It is powered by MT6580A quad-core chipset together with 2GB RAM and optimized Android 7.0 OS. U22 can play massive online games fluently and smoothly. The 5.5″ HD display also gives a rich view to photos, videos and games. Also, it has dual SIM support along with a dedicated microSD card slot. Lastly, the supported network bands are: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G bands: 900/1900/2100. The battery reaches 2700mAh capacity which should be enough for a full day use.

Presale starts on June 26th and until July 3rd it will cost $69.99 on Gearbest and $74.99 on Aliexpress. It will come in Jet Black and Pearl White colors and to celebrate mid-year sales, Oukitel also holds a giveaway activity on its Facebook Page.

