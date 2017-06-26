Sharp Upcoming High-end Smartphone Spotted on GFXBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

More information on Sharp’s comeback to the high-end smartphone market has been released online as a listing of the company’s upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the GFXBench database.

According to the listing on the database, the new phone has a designation of Sharp FS8016 and will feature a 5.5-inch display with an unusual display resolution of 2040 x 1080, which gives it an aspect ratio of around 1.9:1 meaning the device will be quite slim and long.

The listing also states that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2GHz, which means it could be the Snapdragon 660, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU as well as 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It also looks like the device will be powered by Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

It’s pretty exciting to know that Sharp is making a comeback to the high-end market although we’ll have to wait a bit more to find out exactly how Sharp’s new smartphone will look like and what other features it comes with, although it’s safe to assume that the device’s display is going to be one of the focal points of the new smartphone.

(source)

