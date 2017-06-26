UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro Global pre-sale starts today!

The recently released new flagship from UMIDIGI, the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro and Z1, are starting their global pre-sale today. Presale price starts from $229.99, which means you can literally get UMIDIGI Z1 with $40 off during the pre-sale period. You can also try your luck to win one free in the giveaway contest on UMIDIGI official site!

Since Z1 Pro is a limited stock edition with 1,000 pieces available globally, you need to subscribe first on UMIDIGI official website before purchasing. UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro are not just about the specs, but also about design, performance, and innovation that have the equal shares of effort in the making.

Integrating design aesthetics and technology

Design has always been the primary concern of UMIDIGI, and the latest products, the Z1 and Z1 Pro, are no exception. Visually obtrusive design elements have been minimized to create a more tangible screen space, enabling better handling. A sleek, classy, and refined design is what makes the final product so special.

The Z1 is already very thin at 8.2mm, but the Z1 Pro only measures an astonishing 6.95mm while still being equipped with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The significant decrease in thickness is due to the use of AMOLED panels as screen display, which cuts down 30% of the thickness compared to LCD display. The thinness and lightness of UMIDIGI Z1 Pro not only makes it feel pleasant but also balances functionality and design.

Thin Body, Big Specs

With a 4000 mAh massive battery, power is obviously no more an issue. The 6.95 mm thin body of the Z1 Pro is like a power bank itself. Both the UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro are packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The phone runs smoothly and sound with various apps running at the same time. Furthermore, the UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro are equipped with the most power-efficient MTK chipset with eight cores clocked at 2.3 GHz, which will lead to 25% better power efficiency and higher processing performance.

Dual Rear Camera Setup

On the back of UMIDIGI Z1 & Z1 Pro, you will find the dual-lens camera. The dual camera features a 13MP and a 5MP sensor, which allows users to take DSLR-quality photos with incredible clarity. Here are some photos shot with the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro for a detailed review of the camera quality.

The Up-to-date and Pure Android Nougat OS Out-of-box

The latest Android Nougat 7.0 optimizes the phone performance more than thought possible, which means less battery will be drained from apps that you normally don’t use. New features of the Android system are also there for you to experience. Below, you can see camera samples from the dual camera setup.

