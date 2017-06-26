Vernee Thor E Pre-Sale Flash Sale on GearBest, Now Only $99.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest is holding a flash sale for the Vernee Thor E which is currently available for pre-sale. The flash sale brings the price of the Thor E down to only $99.99, which is a 28% discount from its original price.

The Thor E is an entry-level 4G LTE smartphone with a large 5020mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5.0-inch 720p resolution display. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6753 1.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports dual SIM dual standby, Bluetooth 4.0, and comes with Android 7.0 out of the box.

As previously mentioned, the Thor E 4G smartphone is currently priced at only $99.99 for the flash sale, which will end in less than two days so those interested should get their units now from here. It will begin shipping sometime between June 28 to June 30.

Other Vernee smartphones are also currently on pre-sale and/or flash sale over at GearBest including the Mars Pro and the Apollo series. Check them all out here.

