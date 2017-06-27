AMG A8 is on limited sale on Gearbest: Only $149.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

AGM announced the AGM A8 about 4 months ago and it immediately drew attention from users who need a rugged smartphone. This is mainly due to the fact that it combines a small body along with a big battery. Another interesting fact is that it sports a Qualcomm SoC instead of the usual -for Chinese manufacturers- Mediatek. Right now, it is on sale over at Gearbest and there are a few more units left. You can get it for just $149.99, a great price for what the device offers. In addition, there is the AGM Brand Wall with even more devices on limited deals.

The AGM A8 is a rugged smartphone that features IP68 rating and is guaranteed by US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G to withstand drops, high or low temperatures and can remain submerged in under five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It sports a 5″ HD display along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In addition, it carries the a Snapdragon SoC (SD410) something not very common among Chinese manufacturers. Lastly, the battery can take you through the day easily as it has a 4050mAh capacity. You can find it on the link below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: