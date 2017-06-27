Elephone P8 Mini Flash Sale on AliExpress, Now Only $128.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone has just launched a flash sale for its recently released P8 Mini mid-range smartphone in partnership with AliExpress, bringing its price down to only $128.99 from its original price of $149.99.

The $21 discount on the Elephone P8 mini puts it as one of the cheapest mid-range smartphones equipped with several high-end class specifications including its 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The P8 mini is also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5.0-inch full HD 1080p display, a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 2680mAh battery.

The P8 mini flash sale will run from today, June 27, until July 4, 2017. So those interested in availing of the flash sale should secure their unit soon.

