The Huawei Honor 9 Is Now Available in Europe

Huawei has just launched its latest Honor 9 flagship smartphone in Europe, only a few weeks after it was launched in China.

The Honor 9 features a “3D” all glass design coupled with a 5.15-inch full HD 1080p display. It also features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel primary RGB sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a home button fingerprint sensor.

It will be powered by a Kirin 960 processor, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3200mAh battery.

Those in the UK will be getting the 4GB / 64GB variant while the rest of Europe will receive the 6GB / 64GB version and will be priced at £380 (€450). Color options include Sea Blue and Seagull Gray. No word on whether the Black or Amber Gold variants will become available as well.

