MGCOOL Explorer Pro Action Cam Now Available on Amazon

MGCOOL has announced that it has expanded the availability of its items to Amazon in several countries including the USA, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK. And the first of its products to be available through the massively popular online marketplace is their Explorer Pro action camera.

Having MGCOOL’s products on Amazon helps give consumers a bit more security when purchasing their products as Amazon will be fulfilling the orders, which means the products will be backed by Amazon’s shipping and professional customer service.

The MGCOOL products on Amazon will also be backed by special offers. For instance, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro will be available in the USA for $59.99, which is $73 cheaper than purchasing the gadget elsewhere. It will also be backed by a 30-day money back guarantee and an 18-month warranty.

We’ve listed all the links for the MGCOOL Action Camera on Amazon below:

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071YVF9NK

ES: https://www.amazon.es//dp/B072JCTCQ1

FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B072JCTCQ1

IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B072JCTCQ1

DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B072JCTCQ1

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B072JCTCQ1

