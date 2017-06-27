Nomu S30 Mini full specs revealed, arrives in July

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In previous news about Nomu, we briefly introduced their newest product, Nomu S30 Mini. Then, we knew some features of the device including Android 7.0, waterproof USB Port, and super tough carbon fiber battery cover. Today, we have the full specs of the IP68 certified device.

As a whole, NOMU S30 Mini is a very stylish IP68 rugged piece of technology with ultra-thin (for a rugged device) body of 12.6mm. The S30 Mini will feature 3GB RAM along with 32GB of storage that can be expanded with extra 64GB via microSD card. In the camera department, it comes with 8MP Sony Rear camera with auto focus. Thankfully, Nomu chose to go with a relatively small 4.7″ HD display, doing away with the 5.5″ standard. This way, it can keep weight and power consumption as well as easy to handle single-handedly. In addition, the company uses Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches and bumps and supports Glove mode. Lastly, it will come with a 3000mAh Li-Po battery that supports 5V/2A quick charge and LED notification while charging.

Basic specs of NOMU S30 Mini

IP68 Water, drops, and dust proof

Real waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Super Tough carbon fiber battery cover

battery cover 3GB RAM/32GB Storage

4.7 ” HD display with Gorilla Glass 3, supporting Glove mode and smart gesture

8MP Sony rear camera and 2MP front camera

rear camera and 2MP front camera Enhanced MTK6737VWT quad-core 1.5GHz SoC

quad-core 1.5GHz SoC 3000mAh Li-Po battery

Li-Po battery 5V 2A quick charging

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS

Bluetooth: 4.0

WIFI: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Network: 2G: B5/ B 8/ B 3/ B 2 3G: B5/ B 8/ B 2/ B 1 FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 TDD-LTE: B38/B39/B40/B41

Nomu S30 Mini will be available in July. And while you are waiting, from June 27th to July 3rd there is a summer sale event for NOMU S10 for just $117.16. Just a week and only one store for this, price will get back to normal after the deadline. You can find it here.

