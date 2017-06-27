OnePlus 5 is in stock at Giztop and ready to ship for almost official price

OnePlus 5 -the 4th flagship from the company- is finally announced and already ships from the official store that covers a lot of countries. But there are other countries that aren’t so lucky. So, Giztop comes to the rescue as it has already stocked many units of the new dual camera beast. And the best of all is that there is little extra money paid above the official price. OnePlus 5 sells for $499 (6GB/64GB) and $599 (8GB/128GB). You can get it on the link at the end of the article.

The device retains the same 5.5″ display as in the OnePlus 3T and is an AMOLED made by Samsung. Inside, it carries the latest Snapdragon 835 combined with 6GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB configuration. Of course, its killer feature is the dual camera on the back (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. The battery is a bit smaller (3300mAh capacity) than its predecessor but it’s expected to perform better because of the less power hungry SoC. As always, Dash Charge is present to super fast charge your battery. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm audio jack port, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

