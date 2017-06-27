Oukitel starts mid-year Super Deal, $79.99 to get 6000mAh battery smartphone

As 2017 is approaching its 2nd half, Oukitel is holding a global mid-year sale on authorized online stores and Aliexpress platform. Starting from 3G devices like the unbreakable C5 at the lowest price of $58.99, to the 10000mAh battery monster K10000 Pro at the flash sale price of $185.24, this mid-year sale is giving super deals for most devices on a large scale.

Also, K, U, and C series are all joining in the big sale to offer great discounts. But according to the moto “Big battery, Big memory, Big screen”, we can see that K series with large batteries and U series with high performance are major players in this flash sale. Among those that receive big discount, K6000 is discounted the most. when it was first released, it was sold for $139.99 and now it’s only sold for $79.99, truly offering at a global wide lowest price among big battery smartphones.

Of course, for a brand mid-year flash sale, the hot sellers are always active. Except for the most discounted smartphones K6000, U15S, U15 Pro, U13, and U16 Max, other hot-sellers like K10000 Pro, K10000, K6000 Plus, K6000 Pro, U20 Plus and newly launched quad-camera smartphone U22 are also coming with wallet-friendly prices.

Detailed price information is listed on Oukitel Authorized Speciality Store and Tinydeal. The brand flash deal will last until July 3rd, some models price is offered in limited stock, if you are interested, don’t take your time!

