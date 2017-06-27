Rugged Ulefone Armor 2 with Helio P25 and 6GB RAM will hit the market in July

According to Ulefone, their latest rugged device Ulefone Armor 2 will be available in the market next month. And they also have released a new video of the Armor 2 model on Facebook page, so this teaser will add more fuel to the highly anticipated phone.

#UlefoneArmor2 is going to be officially announced in July, and now we can confirm that, it's powered by Helio P25 and will pack 6GB RAM, IP68 waterproof, NFC and front touch ID. What's more? It will be the global version of 27 frequency bands under of 6 telecom types supported.>>>ulefone.com Posted by UleFone on martes, 27 de junio de 2017

As the successor of the well-received Ulefone Armor, Armor 2 has already attracted wide attention since first showcased at MWC 2017 and then at Hong Kong fair. Seems like the Ulefone Armor 2 lives up to expectations. Check out the video and you will find that the Ulefone Armor 2 looks quite appealing with rugged yet stylish design. And you might also notice that the Helio P25 CPU and the Android 7.0 Nougat software complement each other pretty well, resulting in rather smooth and fast performance.

As mentioned before, compared to its predecessor, the Ulefone Armor 2 should feature some enhanced specs including Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz, whopping 6GB of RAM, IP68 certification, NFC, front-facing fingerprint scanner and 4700mAh battery. Aside from that, unlike traditional rugged devices featuring rather limited amount of frequency bands, the Ulefone Armor 2 is a true 4G LTE global device with support for up to 27 frequency bands, meaning it will cover all major carriers around the world.

