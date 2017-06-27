Samsung Unveils Taiwan Exclusive Rose Pink Galaxy S8

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has just unveiled a very adorable Rose Pink edition of the Galaxy S8 on the Samsung Mobile Taiwan Facebook page, which will be made exclusively available in the Taiwan market soon.

The Rose Pink edition is the latest color option to be announced for the Galaxy S8 flagship. Five colors were originally announced for the Galaxy S8 including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, and Maple Gold.

There’s no word yet on whether the Rose Pink version of Samsung’s latest flagship will be released in other territories. Last year, the company released a Coral Blue version of the S7 Edge exclusively in Taiwan and Singapore and a Rose Gold version in several territories.

