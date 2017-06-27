Vkworld Z3310 is the best Nokia 3310 clone and costs just $19.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just recently, Nokia brand was revived, and to celebrate this, the company released a new version of the legendary Nokia 3310. Vkworld Z3310 is one of the Nokia 3310 clones and is almost identical in appearance. The company uses the same materials to build the phone and in some areas it does even better.

The battery of Z3310 is 1450mAh, bigger than the 1200mAh battery on the Nokia. In addition, it supports more GSM bands (850/900/1800/1900MHz) whereas the Nokia 3310 only supports 900/1800MHz frequency. Also, the Z3310 comes with an LED torch light on the top and more RAM. lastly, both phones feature a 2MP camera and 2.4″ display, which has the 3D water drop screen design on both phones.

The greatest feature of Z3310 is the Class K Amplifier, which is the biggest mobile phone speaker ever. It can provide amazing audio performance. Vkworld Z3310 is now available on Aliexpress for just $19.99 during pre-sale. You can buy it directly from here.

Meanwhile, Vkworld S3 and F2 are still only $59.99. Both phones come with Sony IMX149 camera. You can buy the Vkworld S3 from here and Vkworld F2 from here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: