Curved on all eight sides Cubot Magic will amaze you this summer

Next month, Cubot plans to release a new, premium design device called Cubot Magic. The killer feature of this phone lies on its design and its sides that are all curved. When the display is off, it looks like a pebble sitting there.

As for its specs, they are on the low-end side of the middle category, as it focuses more on the appearance rather than on raw power. That said, it features MT6737 along with 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Also, it also supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

The second highlight is the dual camera on the back with a 13MP/2MP configuration and the dual LED flash it comes with.

Cubot Magic other specs

Sim Card: Dual SIM Card Dual Standby

OS: Android 7.0

CPU: MT6737

Memory: 16GB, 128GB microSD card

RAM: 3GB

Display: 5.0′

Main Camera: Dual Cameras 13MP/2MP with 2*0.5A LED flashlight

Front camera: 5MP with 60mha LED flashlight

For more information about the Cubot Magic, keep an eye on their official website.

