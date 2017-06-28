OnePlus 5 in India Is Made in the Country by OPPO

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 was just launched in India last week and the phone, which is available via open sale on Amazon.in as well as on the OnePlus online store in the country, has begun getting into the hands of both consumers and reviewers including FoneArena who has spotted that OnePlus 5 units in India are apparently made in the country.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has had devices made in India as part of the Make in India initiative as it has previously partnered with Foxconn to manufacture phones. As for the new OnePlus 5, the retails box states that it was manufactured by OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited at its factory in the city of Noida.

OnePlus and OPPO (as well as Vivo) are owned by the same company, BBK Electronics, so it isn’t a surprise that the OnePlus 5 would be manufactured in the factory of its sister brand. Notably, the camera of the OnePlus 5 is sourced directly from OPPO as it and the new OPPO R11 have similar cameras.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 5 was released in India last week at a price of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version.

