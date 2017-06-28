Samsung Launches ISOCELL Camera Sensor Brand

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has officially launched its own brand of image sensors called “ISOCELL” at the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai.

The brand comes from the company’s long-standing ISOCELL technology, which it introduced back in 2013 and which the company has used in many of its flagship smartphone cameras. The technology allows image sensors to achieve higher color fidelity by reducing color crosstalk among pixels.

“Samsung ISOCELL is a brand that represents the essence of our leading pixel technologies. We expect the ISOCELL brand to help consumers easily acknowledge and confide in camera performance as well as overall quality of the device,” said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With our advanced image sensor technologies, Samsung will continue to bring innovation to cameras used in smartphones and other applications.”

As for its new ISOCELL image sensor brand, it will produce four types of camera modules that are each designed for a specific market demand:

ISOCELL Bright sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments

sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark

sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices

sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend

There’s no word on when the new ISOCELL camera modules will start showing up on new devices and whether the company has any partner manufacturers lined up that are set to use the new modules so we’ll just have to wait and see how this new move by Samsung develops.

(source | via)

