Xiaomi Mi 5 White 64GB super offer on Gearbest, only $199.99 (very limited)

Gearbest is known for offering the best offers around the web and today is one of those days. For some time now, Xiaomi Mi 5 is being offered at low prices since already two newer models are available (Mi 5S and 6). However, the $199.99 pricetag that Gearbest is offering for 50 units only, in unprecedented. To get the discount, just visit the product page here and use coupon XMI5E64 during checkout to get the awesome price.

Xiaomi Mi 5 features a metallic design with glass back and sports a 5.15″ display which supports Full HD resolution. The display on this smartphone offers 95% high color saturation and 600nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset clocked at 2.15GHz coupled with 3GB RAM. Also, there are 64GB of internal storage. As a reminder, the device has already been updated to Android 7 via MIUI 8.2 update.

