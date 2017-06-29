Doogee is ready to launch a new model with eight, full curved sides design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The smartphone manufacturer DOOGEE has gained great worldwide success for its famous full display smartphone, Mix. Well, recently, it has announced that it will release another new model called “BL5000”. The model will definitely appeal to everybody for its eight full curved sides as did the Honor 9 and Honor Magic.

Now, let’s have a deeper analysis of DOOGEE BL5000. The shining glossy back cover looks like Honor 9, and it also adopts the eight curves design of Honor Magic. As for its rear camera, it is equipped with a dual camera setup, lining up vertically.

Doogee made it to the news recently after Doogee Mix was announced and it is ready to do it again with the BL5000 that is a breakthrough in smartphone design. The back cover is produced with enough luster, so it reflects glossy radiance with every movement. When you take a glance at BL5000, you may find that the radiance is similar to Honor 9. Meanwhile, both sides of BL5000 are covered with 3D glass, more rounded and bulbous than normal 2.5D glass. It is a similar design you can see in Honor Magic.

When considering its specifications, DOOGEE has not announced many details. But we are almost certain that it will feature a MediaTek CPU. Also, there will be a large capacity battery (5050mAh), a dual 13MP rear camera and an 8-core processor. A model that balances between appearance and performance. What’s better, the price will also be very friendly, as always with Doogee devices. If you don’t want to spend too much money on buying Honor 9 and Honor Magic, maybe you’d like to go for the BL5000.

The device is now on pre-order, and 10 free units will be given away to subscribers. Also, the popular Doogee Mix is on sale in AliExpress, and if you post the screenshot of your order the Doogee Forum will increase the chance of winning BL5000.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: