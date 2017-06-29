OnePlus 5 Gray 6GB/64GB limited offer on Gearbest, $529.99

Since the announcement of the current flagship from OnePlus, the dual camera beast OnePlus 5, sale figures are going through the roof. If you live in a country that isn’t covered by the official store, there are alternatives. Like Gearbest that is offering the Grey 6GB/64GB version of OnePlus 5 for $529.99 for a limited time. All you have to do is visit the product page to place your order. Remember, it’s a limited offer and there are 93 more units available at the time of writing.

The device retains the same 5.5″ display as in the OnePlus 3T and is an AMOLED made by Samsung. Inside, it carries the latest Snapdragon 835 combined with 6GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB configuration. Of course, its killer feature is the dual camera on the back (a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP telephoto lens) and another 16MP camera up front. The battery is a bit smaller (3300mAh capacity) than its predecessor but it’s expected to perform better because of the less power hungry SoC. As always, Dash Charge is present to super fast charge your battery. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm audio jack port, NFC and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

