The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Win “Best Smartphone” at MWC 2017 Shanghai

Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, have won the “Best Smartphone” award at the Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs) held at the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The awards are held each year to honor mobile innovations at what is ostensibly Asia’s largest mobile event.

According to a press release by Samsung, the “Best Smartphone” award were decided by a panel of leading journalists, analysts, and market influencers based on a range of criteria including physical design, UX (user experience), performance, simplicity of use, value for money, and innovation.

The award is the most prestigious the pair of flagships have received so far this year as they were unable to compete at the 2017 Mobile World Congress Barcelona due to being announced and released at a later date.

MWC 2017 Shanghai is organized in collaboration with GSMA and runs from June 28 through July 1. The AMOs ceremony was held on the first night of the conference at the DaGuan Theater in Pudong, Shanghai.

