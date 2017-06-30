Hafury Umax gets $10 off for 10 days on Gearbest

Hafury showed up just this year and it’s a subsidiary company of Cubot. As such, it continues the Cubot tradition by releasing decent devices at great prices. The first device released was Hafury Umax that is now on a limited Flash Sale on Gearbest. Until July 10th, you can get it for just $79.99. That is $10 off the official retail price. To get the deal, all you have to do is visit the product page here, no coupon needed. Mind you, there are only 79 unit left “as we speak”.

The Hafury Umax is a 6″ smartphone with an HD resolution. It packs 2GB RAM along with 16GB of storage and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The rear camera features a 13MP sensor and there is a 5MP shooter with soft light for selfies. The specs are pretty modest until you find out that this phablet comes with a 4500mAh battery. That big battery paired with a large screen will let you listen to songs for 32 hours, talk for 20 hours, watch videos for 8 hours or play games for 7 hours on a single charge.

