UGEE UG Pen Digital Painting display offer on Gearbest, just $289.99

You know by now that Gearbest is making some of the best offers you can find. Besides smartphone deals, the eshop has other special products too. Today, one of those products is on a limited Flash Sale. We are talking about the UGEE UG display that is touch sensitive and is a niche product. This means it’s not for everyone as it is perfect mostly for graphic designers and such professions that have to do with art. Below you can watch a video hands-on of the UGEE UG.

On the specs side, the monitor has a 19″ diagonal and has a pressure sensitivity of 2048 levels. That is very sensitive allowing for pretty detailed drawings. There is a DVI as well as a D-Sub port to connect it to your PC or laptop. And when you do, it works just like every other display until you use the included Stylus. In addition, it features an adjustable base that can be set to multiple angles according to your liking. The UGEE UG is available for $289.99 for a limited time and quantity. To get the special price, just use coupon GBLLEE during checkout. You can get it by visiting the product page on Gearbest.

