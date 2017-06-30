Zopo Teases 18:9 Aspect Ratio Smartphone, New Smartphone Series Releasing in Septemeber

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Zopo has teased its upcoming new series smartphones that will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display, which is a growing trend in smartphones this year, with a photo of what looks to be a prototype of one of its new smartphones.

As seen in the pictures, apart from the 18:9 aspect ratio, the new smartphones will also feature displays with minimal bezels and possibly curved edges and corners, much like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, respectively.

Zopo’s says that its upcoming smartphones will give people access to a range of smartphones with high-end style displays that are affordably priced. The company didn’t give any other details on the upcoming smartphone series other than it will come out sometime in September.

We’ll just have to wait and see what this new smartphones series from Zopo will look like.

