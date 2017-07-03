Chuwi SurBook enters Stage 2 in Indiegogo, there’s still time to get it before price goes up (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With less than 24 hours left, Chuwi SurBook will open another perks package in crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Entering Stage 2 means a price increase, as those who bought it in time -aka early bird price perks- got a lower price. So hurry up while you still can as after the 1st stage ends, price will go up! You can get your early bird price here. In addition, some of the early backers were eager to see Chuwi SurBook in action, so the company uploaded this video on YouTube:

As you can see in the video, the device is an office work helper with a crystal clear display to view the images, play videos and games thanks to its Sharp IGZO display with 2736*1824 resolution (267ppi density) and the best 3:2 aspect ratio. Also, SurBook is powered by Apollo Lake N3450 CPU, 9th Gen HD graphics and 6GB RAM. As for the Hi-Pen, it has the same 1024 pressure levels like Surface Pro 4. It supports software like, Fresh Paint, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Manga studio to make yourself an artist.

Besides that, what doesn’t show clearly in the video is that the keyboard is backlit, making typing in low light conditions a breeze. The other is connectivity: On the side of the all-metal enclosure, it features 2*USB3.0 and a full size Type-C port to deal with the demanding daily work.

Lastly, there is some additional exciting news: the SurBook can now support USB PD 2.0 quick charge protocol. Thus, you can use any USB PD compatible charger to charge SurBook at a very fast speed (up to 20V). The SurBook has a built-in 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery. Tests show that it only needs about 2.5 hours to full charge (the specific charging time varies depending on charger’s output capability). The SurBook’s original charger can only support 12V/2A output.

