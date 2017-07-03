ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner gets 50% off on July 4th

ECOVACS started as a manufacturer of traditional vacuum cleaners in 1998, but Qian wanted something more challenging. And since the company is always at the peak of development, it researched and developed for seven years and in 2007 the first floor robot was introduced and became a huge success in China. In present days, ECOVACS owns 54% of the Chinese market and since 2012 it also has international presence in the US and Europe.

So, an offer for the company’s product is always welcome and Independence Day will bring a huge 50% off for ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro on Amazon.com. Equipped with a large capacity dustbin and intensive cleaning functions, this product can clean more thoroughly and for longer time between having to empty the dustbin so you can keep your feet up for longer. The 2 in 1 mopping and drying stages are optional – the mopping attachment can be added and removed as required for complete customization over how your DM80 cleans. To see all the features of DEEBOT M80 Pro, you can visit the well-made official product page. Remember, the discount is valid only on July 4th.

