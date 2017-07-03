Geotel launches a super sale event for Geotel Amigo, only $99.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Did you miss the chance to buy the Geotel’s flagship Smartphone, Geotel Amigo the last time it went on a promotional event? Or maybe your wallet wasn’t ready for the sale? Well, worry no more, as Geotel has partnered up with Aliexpress once more to bring the amazing Geotel Amigo to you at a highly discounted price. So, from July 4th to July 11th, Geotel Amigo will go on sale at the highly discounted price of $99.99. The quantity will be limited, so make sure to make up your mind soon, as long as stock lasts.

Geotel Amigo is the company’s brand new flagship which is equipped with a powerful Octa-core processor and sports 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it features a full Metal body, 2.5D 5.2″ HD display and a super-fast 0.3s fingerprint sensor on the back. Also, it has dual SIM support and great GSM/WCDMA/FDD-LTE network support so everyone around the globe can use the device. As for the camera, the Geotel Amigo features a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front one to capture every moment.

But the best thing of all (other than the price), is that it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box for maximum performance and power optimization. So don’t forget to add a sticky note on your desktop for 4th of July as that’s when the sale goes live. For more information visit the official page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: